ADC commends NGOs preventing animal abuse

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 4

Additional Deputy Commissioner Isha Singhal held a meeting with an NGO, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, at the district administrative complex here today.

The ADC said various NGOs were doing a commendable job by trying to prevent animal abuse by raising awareness.

Officials present at the meeting said they would strengthen their activities to prevent cruelty to animals with the help of officials of the Municipal Corporation, Panchayati Raj Department, Department of Animal Husbandry and other departments concerned.