Address farmers’ problems: Jai Inder

Patiala, April 5
Bharatiya Janata Party state vice-president Jai Inder Kaur today held a protest outside the Polo Ground where a state-level function, attended by CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, was being held.
Jai Inder handed over a memorandum, seeking to fulfil the demands of the farmers, to ADC Gautam Jain.
“The CM’s priority right now should be to address the problems of the farmers who have faced the wrath of the untimely rains. The rainfall ruined the standing crops of our annadatas. Instead of looking after them, the CM is busy launching ‘Yogshala’ to please his boss Arvind Kejriwal,” she said.
“According to the farmers, the compensation announced by the government for the damaged crops is too less and should be raised. The farmers have also been complaining about the unfair girdawari being conducted in the fields,” Jai Inder said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills
The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...
India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies
In the election, South Korea win over China for the other se...
Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP
‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’
Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number
The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...