Address farmers’ problems: Jai Inder

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 5

Bharatiya Janata Party state vice-president Jai Inder Kaur today held a protest outside the Polo Ground where a state-level function, attended by CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, was being held.

Jai Inder handed over a memorandum, seeking to fulfil the demands of the farmers, to ADC Gautam Jain.

“The CM’s priority right now should be to address the problems of the farmers who have faced the wrath of the untimely rains. The rainfall ruined the standing crops of our annadatas. Instead of looking after them, the CM is busy launching ‘Yogshala’ to please his boss Arvind Kejriwal,” she said.

“According to the farmers, the compensation announced by the government for the damaged crops is too less and should be raised. The farmers have also been complaining about the unfair girdawari being conducted in the fields,” Jai Inder said.