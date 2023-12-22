ADGP reviews security arrangements

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 21
The district police and civil administration has taken various steps for the convenience of devotees during the Shaheedi Jor Mela, said ADGP Jaskaran Singh, while talking to the media here today. She earlier reviewed the security arrangements made by the district police ahead of the event.
He added that 4,000 cops and officials are on duty and 12 information centres have been set up for the convenience of the pilgrims, where police-cum-medical assistance will be provided.
