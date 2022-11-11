ADGP reviews security at Sirhind rly stn

Fatehgarh Sahib, Nov 10
ADGP (Railways) Shashi Prabha reviewed security arrangements at the Sirhind railway station.
Talking to mediapersons, the ADGP said CCTV cameras had been installed and teams were deployed at railway stations for providing round-the-clock security to passengers.
The ADGP called upon NGOs and the local police to coordinate with the Government Railway Police, particularly during accidents so that the injured could receive immediate assistance. She appealed to the youth not to take selfies on the railway tracks and risk their lives.
