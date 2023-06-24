‘Adipurush’ screening opposed in Patiala

Patiala, June 23
Chaotic scenes were witnessed outside a prominent mall in the city today as members of Hindu outfits protested against the screening of Bollywood film ‘Adipurush’.
Workers of Hindu organisations, including Sri Ramlila Committee, Jorian Bhathian, Bajrang Dal, Dharam Jagran Patiala, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Dharm Rakshit, gathered outside the mall on the Patiala-Rajpura road and alleged that the film was an attempt to hurt the sentiments of Hindus.
Varun Jindal of Sri Ramlila Committee said, “Cops restricted our entry to the mall. We asked the administration to immediately stop the screening of the film.”
