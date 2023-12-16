Administration claims arrangements complete for Shaheedi Jor Mela

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 15

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai and Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill have said the arrangements for the Shaheedi Jor Mela have been completed. Addressing mediapersons here today, they said this includes the repair and maintenance of the roads leading to the city. They added that streetlights have been made functional, new toilets installed, and the Madhopur underpass made operational.

However, residents say that the roads leading to the gurdwara need urgent attention as the administration has made only temporary patchwork repairs on them. They also say that a number of streetlights are still defunct, and work on the new toilets that the administration claims to have installed, at a cost of Rs 7.4 crore, is not complete.

In the past, the state government used to release funds specifically for the Shaheedi Jor Mela, but no funds have been released this year, so far. As a result, all renovation and repair work being carried out this year has been funded by the district administration.

