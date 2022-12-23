Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 22

The district administration has continued with the ban on Chinese kite string that has been responsible for many deaths across the country.

Senior officers have ordered an inspection to check the sale of Chinese ‘manja’ in the city. The Deputy Commissioner recently issued prohibitory orders on the sale and storage of the ‘manja’.

Kite flying is a favourite sport among the Indian youth, especially during festivals. However, this traditional sport is fast turning into a menace with many people being killed due to kite string.

A Chinese import, sturdy kite string laced with powdered glass or metal, has gained a strong footing in the Indian market as these are cheap and give good results in the traditional sport of kite fight.

The administration has also deputed officials to inspect shops selling kite strings as part of the precautionary measures to ensure the ban on the sale of this particular ‘manja’, that is elastic in nature and hard to detach. “With Basant scheduled next month, people have started flying kites and therefore, we have asked the local police to conduct raids and register cases against anyone found selling the same,” said a senior official.

Only strings made of cotton thread and natural fibre are permitted for flying kites as stated in the notification for the ban.

Police asked to conduct raids

“With Basant scheduled next month, people have started flying kites and therefore, we have asked the local police to conduct raids and register cases against anyone found selling the same,” said a senior official.