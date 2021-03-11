Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 23
To ensure that all farmers get the benefit of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, the district administration is set to launch “Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari ‘’ campaign from April 24 to May 1, said Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill, while addressing a meeting of the District Consultative Committee here yesterday.
The Deputy Commissioner said under the campaign a special drive would be conducted from April 24 to May 1 by the banks in coordination with the district administration, NABARD and local self-government departments to mobilise the potential KCC beneficiaries and to sanction cards on the spot. The DC said that a special gram sabha would be conducted in villages on April 24 wherein the farmers who do not have KCC would be mobilised to fill the form. She urged all stakeholders to make the campaign a grand success. NABARD cluster officer Sanjeev Kumar also addressed.
