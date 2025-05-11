Administrative secretary reviews emergency preparedness in Patiala

Senior IAS officer and administrative secretary Mohammad Tayyab, deputed by the Punjab government to monitor the situation in Patiala amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, conducted a high-level review meeting on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Vinay Bublani, Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav and SSP Varun Sharma.

The focus of the meeting was to assess the district’s preparedness for any war-like emergency, including potential airstrikes or drone attacks.

Addressing officials, Tayyab assured that the Punjab government is closely monitoring the situation and is fully prepared to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens. He appealed to the public to remain calm and not fall prey to rumours and misinformation circulating on social media or other platforms. He directed the district administration to stay alert and ensure readiness in critical sectors, including health and medical services, food and civil supplies, electricity, water, transportation, education, and the provision of essential commodities. Tayyab emphasised the importance of seamless coordination among civil, military, intelligence and other government agencies to prevent no disruption to public life.

He also stressed the need for timely and accurate dissemination of government advisories to counter misinformation and prevent panic. He called for stringent monitoring of rumour-mongering, fake news and the activities of anti-social or anti-national elements.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav briefed the Administrative Secretary on the district’s civil defence preparations, which include mock drills, identification of high-rise buildings and safe shelters, and protocols for crash blackouts and siren alerts.

SSP Varun Sharma shared updates on enhanced surveillance, security checks on suspicious individuals, security audits of hotels, dharamshalas, and night shelters, as well as arrangements for the secure movement of defence personnel.