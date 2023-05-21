Admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Patiala, May 20
A few days after Chinese kite strings claimed three lives in Delhi, the district administration has decided to impose a ban on these strings.
Additional District Magistrate Gurpreet Singh Thind ordered an inspection to check the sale of the Chinese ‘manja’ in the city. He has issued a prohibitory order on the sale and storage of the string. The orders will remain in force till November.
A Chinese import, sturdy kite strings laced with powdered glass or metal have gained a strong footing in the Indian market.
In separate cases across the state, many people have lost their lives due to the use of this string. Further, the administration has also deputed officials to inspect shops selling kite strings to ensure the ban on its sale is being complied with.
Only kite strings made of cotton thread and natural fibre are permitted for flying kites as stated in the notification for the ban.
