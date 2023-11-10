Admn imposes ban on display of weapons

Patiala, November 9
Under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act No. 2 of 1974), Additional District Magistrate Anuprita Johal has imposed a ban on the public display of weapons during public gatherings here. This ban will also be applicable to the public display of weapons on social media. Additionally, a ban has been imposed on playing songs glorifying violence or weapons during weddings, parties, or any other event. The ban will be in effect until January 8, 2024. The Additional District Magistrate stated that violations of these orders within the district will result in stringent legal action.
