Admn lauded for smooth conduct of Shaheedi Jor Mela

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 3

The district administration received appreciation from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for successfully conducting the Shaheedi Jor Mela.

This comes despite the administration’s objection to auctioning the site to a contractor instead of vendors. The SGPC had overruled the administration’s objections and auctioned the site for Rs 1.75 crore. The GST Department has now sought information about the contractor from the Manager of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib.

Representatives from various NGOs called upon the DC and SSP and thanked them for making excellent arrangements for the mela. They said it was for the first time that the local people and devotees did not face any difficulty during the mela due to better traffic arrangements.