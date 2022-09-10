Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 9

Officials of the Revenue Department demolished six shops allegedly constructed illegally on land falling under the Dharam Arth Board, near the Ghalori gate in the city today.

The action taken on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner was followed by a protest, led by Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, who alleged political vendetta. AAP MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, however, rejected the allegation.

While action is yet to be initiated against the municipal inspector incharge of the area, during whose term the violation was committed, MC officials said six shops had been constructed on the land of the Dharam Arth Board. “Three of these are associated with a municipal councillor. We had received orders from the Deputy Commissioner’s office to provide requisite force and vehicles for the purpose of demolition,” they said.

Municipal town planner Naresh Kumar said, “The demolition was carried out as per orders of the Deputy Commissioner.”

Coming to the defence of councillor Harish Kapoor, who runs three of the shops, the Mayor alleged that the government was indulging in political vendetta against leaders of their party. He said, “The AAP government is selectively targeting leaders of the Punjab Lok Congress.” Sharing a list of alleged encroachments with the mediapersons, he said the government failed to act against 156 other illegal acquisitions.

MP Preneet Kaur also issued a press note and raised allegations of political vendetta against the ruling AAP government.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, “We acted upon inputs received from the MC. We have been taking action against various such encroachments across the district in the past as well.”

AAP MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, meanwhile, commented, “Action has been initiated against only one councillor out of 57, who are not associated with AAP. It is alarming to see the custodian of the ward, a councillor, having himself encroached upon temple land.”

The tenure of the current corporation is to end in January next year and MC polls are expected around December.