Admn sets up 24x7 flood control room

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 22

The district administration has established a 24x7 control room to deal with floods during the monsoon season. Residents will be able to contact the given helpline number (0175-2350550) in case of a flood-like situation in any area.

The administration has already deputed employees to look into the residents’ complaints. As such, the department concerned will be informed as soon as any information is received.

The district administration has also established a committee at the sub-divisional level under the SDM. The committee comprises members from the Drainage Department, Police Department, Public Works Department, Mandi Board and office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer.

Control rooms have also been established in the sub-divisions, at the Municipal Corporation and by the Patiala Development Authority.