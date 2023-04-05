‘Affordable fee’ behind Punjabi varsity’s poor financial health, says VC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

The Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Arvind, has said the university is in bad financial health because it has been trying to give higher education to the poorest of the poor at an ‘affordable fee’.

In a press conference here today, he thanked the government for releasing the first installment of a Rs 90 crore grant. He said the main reason behind the debt was that they did not increase fee like other universities.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had announced in the assembly that the grant would be released as per the needs of the university. He said with this grant of thirty crore rupees per month, the work for the rehabilitation of Punjabi University would start.

“The government has come forward in difficult times, for which I thank them on behalf of all the students, teachers and employees,” he said.

The VC said “I hope that the government will continue to issue grants on time in the same way and I promise on behalf of the university community that we will live up to the expectations of the people of Punjab.”

Prof Arvind stated that every effort would be made to improve the work culture of the university. He said the ongoing campaign against corruption would be taken to a logical end so that a transparent environment could be created in the institution.

It may be mentioned that a racket of corruption was brought to light after Prof Arvind joined as the Vice-Chancellor of the university. The multi-crore corruption scam was deep rooted and the racket was active for many years. Many accused employees have been suspended or dismissed. The investigation is on under the leadership of former High Court judge Zora Singh.

Meanwhile, protest on the varsity campus continued even after the state government issued the grant. The students under the banner ‘Punjabi University bachao morcha’, continued their protest at the entry gates and said the grant of funds was not made clear.

The students said it was still confusing whether the Rs 90 crore grant was sanctioned as per the demand of Rs 30 crore per month raised by the university or from the state government's total allocation of Rs 164 crore for the university for the current fiscal. They said the state government should wave off the university's Rs 150 crore bank loan.

Timely grants needed

