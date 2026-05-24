African artists capture Patiala’s heritage at three-day camp

An international painters’ camp featuring celebrated artists from African nations concluded at the Virsa Vihar Centre here on Saturday. The camp had started on May 21 under the aegis of the North Zone Cultural Centre as part of the cultural outreach programme leading to the upcoming Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit.

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The summit will be hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Culture in New Delhi on May 31.

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Under it, an eminent visual artist from each of the 54 African nations has been invited to participate in cultural exchange activities across India under the theme, “India Through the Lens of Africa”.

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During their stay in Patiala, the artists explored the city’s rich heritage, architecture and spiritual landmarks, including the Sheesh Mahal, Qila Mubarak, Kali Devi Temple and Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib.

The artists who participating in the camp included Edith Wasserfall, Anita Pearl Mwinnabang Ankor, Keith Zenda and Stary Mwaba.

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Their artworks inspired by Punjab’s heritage and daily life will later be showcased during the summit, symbolising the growing cultural ties between India and Africa.