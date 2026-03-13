After Punjab floods, emergence of unfamiliar weeds worry PAU scientists

Expressing concern over the long-term impact of floods on soil health, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has deputed teams of scientists to survey areas in Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts following reports of unfamiliar weeds sprouting in wheat fields.

Advertisement

According to PAU, several farmers have reported the appearance of weeds grown along with the wheat crop that were never witnessed in the region earlier. Scientists have been asked to conduct field surveys, collect samples and document the type of weeds.

Advertisement

Sharing details, PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, who was visiting Kisan Mela being organised by PAU at village Rauni near Patiala, said the weeds may have been carried from mountainous regions with silt during the floods. “Teams have been asked to collect samples and study these weeds. If not controlled in time, their seeds could multiply rapidly and spread to other districts,” he said, adding that research would be undertaken to find ways to prevent damage to standing crops.

Advertisement

He said the floods had also deposited large quantities of silt on agricultural land, affecting soil fertility. The state government, he added, had extended assistance under disaster management to mitigate the losses.

A study conducted by PAU’s Department of Soil Science in flood-affected villages across Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Kapurthala and Patiala districts last year found that the deluge had altered farmland conditions in multiple ways.

Advertisement

Gosal said that Punjab’s soil was among the most fertile in the world, containing major nutrients such as nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus along with micronutrients like zinc, iron and magnesium.

“Though the silt carried from the hills of Himachal Pradesh contains beneficial micronutrients, its deposition has disturbed Punjab’s native soil profile,” he said.

The study also revealed large variations in sediment depth, texture and composition across fields. In some areas, sand and silt deposits exceeded one metre in depth, while others had thinner layers.