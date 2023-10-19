 After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds : The Tribune India

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, October 18

The Patiala Development Authority (PDA) has spent over Rs 100 crore on the maintenance of Urban Estates developed by it (1, 2 and 3) in the past 25 years. As per the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, the developmental authority is required to entrust the responsibility of maintaining the estates to the urban local body. The three colonies have not been entrusted to the Municipal Corporation Patiala so far.

Spent Rs 94 cr on colonies till 2022–23

  • According to PDA sources, Housing and Urban Development Department had developed Phase 1, 2 and 3 in Patiala from 1985 to 1995 that were later handed over to the PDA. The latter has carried out maintenance works since then
  • Till 2022-23, the PDA has spent Rs 94 crore on maintenance of the colonies including civil, electrical and public health works, which otherwise are not PDA’s responsibility

The state government established special developmental authorities, including the Patiala Development Authority (PDA) in 1995 to prepare new regional and master plans and projects for development of new Urban Estates and utilisation of vacant land.

Housing and Urban development department had developed Phase 1, 2 and 3 in Patiala from 1985 to 1995 which were later handed-over to PDA. The latter has carried out maintenance works since then. They said, “Till 2022-23, the PDA has spent Rs 94 crore on maintenance of the colonies including civil, electrical and public health works, which otherwise are not PDA’s responsibility. Due to this, the authority has been facing an acute shortage of funds.”

An official said, “We are to spend Rs 10 crore on maintenance of the colonies by the end of fiscal year 2023-24. In case the government fails to shift these areas to the local body, the department will have to spend around Rs 172 crore on maintenance during the next 10 years.” The PDA is also carrying-out the work of maintenance of Urban Estate Phase-4. “There are no funds to carry-out new planned development,” official added.

