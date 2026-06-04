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Home / Patiala / Agriculture experts launch 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' in Sangrur to promote balanced use of fertilisers

Agriculture experts launch 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' in Sangrur to promote balanced use of fertilisers

Over 100 progressive farmers, self-help group members attend PAU seminar

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 04:39 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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PAU experts with farmers and SHG members in Sangrur on Thursday.
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To ensure judicious use of fertilisers by farmers across Punjab and raise awareness among self-help groups (SHGs) to promote the same, the “Khet Bachao Abhiyan” was launched from Sangrur on Thursday. Punjab is among states that see heavy use of fertilisers during the paddy and wheat crop cycles.

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Agricultural experts backed by the Punjab Government and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sangrur, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a one-day awareness seminar for capacity building of self-help groups and progressive farmers in Sangrur district. More than 100 members and farmers participated in the programme.

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During the seminar, Mandeep Singh, incharge, PAU-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sangrur, said many farmers in the district were applying excessive fertiliser to different crops. "This adversely affects soil fertility and also increases expenditure on fertilisers," he said, adding that scientific information on balanced use of fertilisers was shared with self-help groups and progressive farmers during the seminar.

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According to Mandeep Singh, SHG members and farmers learnt about soil testing of fields and the correct method of soil sampling for determining balanced fertiliser use. Additionally, they were also informed about the recommended fertiliser doses for different crops, the right time to apply fertilisers and the correct method of application, as per PAU’s recommendations. "Farmers were also made aware about improving soil health through green manuring, organic fertilisers, incorporation of crop residue into the field and the benefits of organic farming," added Mandeep.

Amarpreet Kaur, programme assistant and lab technician, gave detailed information to farmers on the scientific method of sampling soil and water for testing. This included the right time for sampling, selection of location in the field, sampling technique, soil preparation and precautions to be taken during the process.

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Experts urged SHG members and farmers to collaborate with PAU-Krishi Vigyan Kendra to help spread information on new agricultural technologies and balanced use of fertilisers.

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