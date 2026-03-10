Agriculture Minister felicitates UPSC achiever Rasneet Kaur Kamboj

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Tuesday evening visited Madanpur village near Rajpura and congratulated Rasneet Kaur for bringing laurels to the state by securing all India rank (AIR) 51 in the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, one of the toughest competitive examinations in the country.

MLA Ghanaur, Gurlal Ghanaur and MLA Jalalabad Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj were also present with him. They honoured Rasneet Kaur on behalf of the Punjab Government.

Congratulating the young achiever on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the agriculture minister also felicitated her parents for their support and encouragement. Rasneet Kaur’s father, Jaswinder Singh, works as a lineman with Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL), while her mother, Swaran Kaur, is a homemaker.

Lauding Rasneet Kaur’s remarkable achievement, Gurmeet Singh Khudian said it was a matter of immense pride that at the young age of just 22, she secured the AIR 51 in her very first attempt. Hailing from Madanpur village, she had proved that daughters of Punjab were excelling in every field and were capable of achieving the highest milestones through hard work and determination, the minister said.

He said the Punjab Government, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, was committed to strengthening the education system and providing a conducive environment for students to realise their dreams.

“Our government is ensuring better educational opportunities and extending all possible support and facilities so that the youth of Punjab can excel in fields of their choice and contribute towards the progress of the state and the nation,” he said.

Khudian expressed hope that Rasneet Kaur’s success would inspire many other young boys and girls across Punjab to prepare for the competitive examinations with dedication and determination. He wished her a bright future and success in her upcoming responsibilities in the civil services.