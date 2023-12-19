Ahead of Jor Mela, former MLA slams government

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 18

The meeting of District Congress Committee Fatehgarh Sahib was held under the chairmanship of Gurpreet Singh GP (former MLA).

The district president said that they would set-up night shelters for the pilgrims and would also make arrangements for medical facilities on the eve of Shaheedi Jor Mela. He also lashed out at the state government for not sanctioning a budget for the mela this year.

He alleged that most roads leading to the Gurdwara still need repair or maintenance work. He added that the government only did temporary patchwork on the roads. The district president said that many of the streetlights are defunct, which may cause accidents for people driving at night in the foggy weather. He added that the installation of toilets has not been completed yet and that the areas around the gurdwara need maintenance as well. The former MLA said that no proper arrangements have been made for the facilities of the pilgrims, whereas during the rule of the Congress, a separate budget was given for this mela, and the arrangements were also completed ahead of time.

#Congress #Fatehgarh Sahib