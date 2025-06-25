Ahead of monsoon, DC inspects flood control measures in district

Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav today conducted an inspection of the Chotti and Badi Nadi in Patiala to review the flood prevention measures being implemented by the Drainage Department. She was accompanied by Superintending Engineer Rajinder Ghai, Executive Engineer Pratham Gambhir, and other departmental officials.

Dr Preeti Yadav said the district administration is maintaining a close watch on daily weather updates and river water levels to ensure timely action. She urged residents not to pay heed to or spread unfounded rumours, reassuring the public that there is no reason for concern at this time.

She informed that clear instructions for flood preparedness were issued to all departments concerned well in advance — nearly four months ago.

The Drainage Department has since conducted drone-based surveys to identify vulnerable areas along the rivers and has carried out cleaning operations at those sensitive locations. In addition, large-scale cleaning across the river stretches is actively underway.

Dr Yadav noted that the department has been engaged in flood control efforts for the past three months and that public feedback has also guided several of the actions taken.

She further assured that the required machinery has been deployed at key points, adding that additional equipment has been brought in to strengthen the overall preparedness.

Dr Preeti Yadav said all necessary measures are being taken to ensure that residents face no difficulty during the monsoon season.