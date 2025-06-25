DT
PT
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / Patiala / Ahead of monsoon, DC inspects flood control measures in district

Ahead of monsoon, DC inspects flood control measures in district

Reviews preparedness along Chotti and Badi Nadi
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Patiala Deputy Commissioner, Dr Preeti Yadav inspects Badi Nadi on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav today conducted an inspection of the Chotti and Badi Nadi in Patiala to review the flood prevention measures being implemented by the Drainage Department. She was accompanied by Superintending Engineer Rajinder Ghai, Executive Engineer Pratham Gambhir, and other departmental officials.

Dr Preeti Yadav said the district administration is maintaining a close watch on daily weather updates and river water levels to ensure timely action. She urged residents not to pay heed to or spread unfounded rumours, reassuring the public that there is no reason for concern at this time.

She informed that clear instructions for flood preparedness were issued to all departments concerned well in advance — nearly four months ago.

The Drainage Department has since conducted drone-based surveys to identify vulnerable areas along the rivers and has carried out cleaning operations at those sensitive locations. In addition, large-scale cleaning across the river stretches is actively underway.

Dr Yadav noted that the department has been engaged in flood control efforts for the past three months and that public feedback has also guided several of the actions taken.

She further assured that the required machinery has been deployed at key points, adding that additional equipment has been brought in to strengthen the overall preparedness.

Dr Preeti Yadav said all necessary measures are being taken to ensure that residents face no difficulty during the monsoon season.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

