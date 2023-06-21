Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 20

Ahead of the monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney today conducted a meeting to review the flood-control arrangements in the district.

During the meeting attended by representatives from the departments concerned, the DC emphasised the need to clean the drains across the district before the onset of monsoon. She instructed the officials to expedite the cleanliness work to ensure smooth water flow during heavy rains.

Reviewing the flood-control measures, the DC directed the officials to ensure the setting up of flood-control rooms at sub-division level. She also emphasised the need for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to make adequate preparations to handle any potential situations that may arise during the rainy season.

She urged the officers to maintain proper coordination with other departments. The officers concerned were briefed about the existing arrangements, including the stock of boats and life-saving jackets.

She further instructed officers of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department to ensure foolproof arrangements for the season. The Police Department was asked to enhance vigilance in areas adjoining drains and canals to avoid any untoward incident.

The preparedness by the Public Works Department (Building and Roads), the Animal Husbandry Department and MC were also reviewed.