Ahead of poll, BJP nominee Preneet visits Ram Mandir

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 4

Former Minister of State for External Affairs and BJP candidate for the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency Preneet Kaur visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Thursday.

Talking to the media during her arrival at the Ayodhya airport, she said, “I am excited and happy to visit and pay obeisance at the birthplace of Lord Ram.” She said, “I will also be visiting Gurdwara Nazarbagh Sahib, the historic place where Guru Nanak Dev stayed for two days during his third Udasi. Guru Gobind Singh also stayed at this place at a young age while traveling from Patna to Anandpur Sahib. The then ruler of Ayodhya Raja Mann Singh presented a beautiful garden to the Guru as a mark of respect, thus the name Gurdwara Nazarbagh Sahib.”

