Air Force Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 8

Cadets of the NCC wing at Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, celebrated Indian Air force Day on Saturday. A student, Mehakpreet Kaur, spoke on the structure and achievements of the IAF.

The students were informed about the valour, courage and sacrifices of the Indian soldiers. Principal Bal Krishan urged the students to consider the IAF as their career. Satveer Singh informed the students that girls could also become fighter pilots in the IAF by joining the NDA after Class XII.

The congregation also remembered Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh, Air Commodore Baba Mehar Singh, Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon and first Commander-in-Chief of IAF Subroto Mukherjee for their service to the nation.

#Indian Air Force #Punjabi University Patiala