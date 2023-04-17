Air Marshal Arjan Singh remembered

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 16

Senior secondary Model School, Punjabi University, today remembered Indian Air Force Marshall Arjan Singh on his 104th birth anniversary.

Cadet Gurpreet Kaur talked about the life of Air Marshall Arjan Singh and highlighted his achievements. School officials motivated the students to join defence services and serve the nation.

School in-charge Bal Krishan, ANO Satvir Singh Gill, Gagandeep Singh and other staff members were present on the occasion.