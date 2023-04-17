Air Marshal Arjan Singh remembered

Patiala, April 16
Senior secondary Model School, Punjabi University, today remembered Indian Air Force Marshall Arjan Singh on his 104th birth anniversary.
Cadet Gurpreet Kaur talked about the life of Air Marshall Arjan Singh and highlighted his achievements. School officials motivated the students to join defence services and serve the nation.
School in-charge Bal Krishan, ANO Satvir Singh Gill, Gagandeep Singh and other staff members were present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...