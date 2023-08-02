Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 1

The Health Department today held a meeting of the district maternal death review committee. Officials said the meeting was held after two women died during and after pregnancy in June.

Those who attended the meeting included District Family Welfare Officer SJ Singh, District Vaccination Officer Dr Gurpreet Kaur, Assistant Professor of gynaecological diseases at Rajindra Hospital Rupinder Kaur, junior resident Dr Komal, gynaecologist at Mata Kaushalya Hospital Dr Ramita Agarwal, pathologist Jasmine Kaur, anaesthetic Dr Pardeep Singh, district programme manager Ritika Grover.

Civil Surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur said the objective was to review the reasons behind maternal deaths to help formulate policies on the matter. She said there were a number of reasons behind maternal deaths, including failure of pregnant women to go to tertiary hospitals after referral, failure to disclose previous ailments, excessive bleeding after delivery, infections, high blood pressure and unsafe abortions among others.

She said pregnant women should undergo four anti-natal check-ups and officials should take special care of high-risk pregnant women. Dr SJ Singh said the district’s maternal death rate was 80. He said the officials were trying to reduce the death rate.