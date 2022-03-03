All arrangements for counting of votes on March 10 complete: Patiala DC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 2

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans today assured that all arrangements for free, fair and transparent counting of votes on March 10 had been completed at all six counting centers in district Patiala. He said the counting would start at 8 am at all six counting centres.

For Patiala Urban constituency, the strong room has been set up at Government Mohindra College, for Patiala Rural at Thapar University, for Nabha at ITI Boys Patiala, for Rajpura and Ghanour, Gymnasium Hall, Punjabi University and Indoor Gymnasium Hall, for Samana and Shutrana at Polo Ground, and for Sanaur constituency Polytechnic College for Girls. Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans visited strong rooms and issued necessary instructions to the staff concerned.

He said to ensure tight security of the polled electronic voting machines (EVMs) in all eight Assembly segments of the district, thousands of security personnel from Central Para Military Force (CAPF), Punjab Armed Police and the state police have been deployed by the district administration for the security cover as per the directions of the Election Commission of India. The DC said the ROs and AROs would supervise strong rooms twice in a day.

He said security arrangements had been made by the district administration at these centres to ensure the counting for the elections would be held in a smooth and hassle- free manner. He said CCTV cameras had been installed for e-surveillance of these strong rooms round-the-clock.

Sandeep Hans interacted with representatives of various political parties outside the strong rooms, who expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.