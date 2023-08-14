All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Patiala, August 13
The District Administration today held a full dress rehearsal for the state-level Independence Day function to be held at the Polo Ground in the city. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawney along with SSP Varun Sharma inspected the rehearsal.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hoist the Tricolour in the city. In view of this, the police held a thorough security check at public places.
The DC said various teams, including those of the India Tibet Border Police (ITBP), Punjab Police recruitment training centre, women wing of the state police, district police, HP police and Punjab Home Guards, would participate.
The parade would be followed by cultural programmes presented by those associated with the “CM di Yogshala”, students of PPS Nabha and local schools. Students of Punjabi University will present Gatka among other presentations. Students of various city schools will release balloons in the air. A team of Government Mohindra College will give a bhangra performance, while a team from Government College for Girls will perform giddha.
The DC said the CM would honour freedom fighters and other individuals for their contribution to their respective fields. Compensation in relation to crop loss incurred by farmers during the recent floods would also be distributed, she said.
