Altercation during handing over of village land in Patiala leaves police personnel, villagers injured

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 21

Four police personnel and at least five members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community were injured during stone pelting and lathicharge, following handing over of a land at Nabha block’s Mandaur village here on Friday.

The district administration handed over the village common land to the allottees and vacated the protesting SC community members, who were levying allegations of fake allocation of land of the reserved category residents.

Police have also detained the members of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee, who launched a protest march toward the residence of MLA Patiala rural Dr Balbir Singh.

The situation among the police personnel and members of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee worsened and led to stone pelting and lathi charge, after the administration and police initiated the process of vacating the land in question.

Meanwhile, the committee members also levied allegations against the district administration of carrying out a fake auction of the land on June 28.

According to officials, a police team had gone to vacate the land on Thursday, but returned. However, on Friday, the police and administration’s visit led to the incident of stone pelting and lathicharge.

Dharamvir, a zonal member of the committee said a number of activists were injured including five who were admitted to hospitals. “The police have detained our members but we are unaware of their whereabouts. Those who were kept in the houses have also been arrested”, he said alleging that the administration had handed over the village common land to henchmen of a Patiala MLA.

Nabha DSP Davinder Kumar Attri said four police personnel including Nabha Kotwali SHO Harry Boparai were injured in the incident. “They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The situation at the village is under control. The protesters have gone to meet MLA Patiala rural Dr Balbir Singh.”

Nabha BDPO, Krishan Kumar said the land in question has been handed over to the allottees as per protocol. The protesters who launched a march toward the residence of Patiala rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh were stopped by the police midway.