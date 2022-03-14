Alumni meet at Mohindra College

Patiala, March 13
Alumni from Government Mohindra College took a trip down memory lane on the college premises here yesterday.
They gathered at the Sabha Bhawan for the alumni meet. The theme of the alumni meet was “Let us enrich our memory lane.” Around 200 teachers participated in the event.
Dr Simrat Kaur, Principal of the college said, “The college has laid the foundation of the success story of all alumni present here. These teachers are enlightening the society with the light of education.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as Sangrur MP
Thanks voters for their love
Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal
AAP leaders offer 'ardas' at Golden Temple
India’s new envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat takes charge
He arrived in China on March 4 and underwent mandatory quara...