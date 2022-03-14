Alumni meet at Mohindra College

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 13

Alumni from Government Mohindra College took a trip down memory lane on the college premises here yesterday.

They gathered at the Sabha Bhawan for the alumni meet. The theme of the alumni meet was “Let us enrich our memory lane.” Around 200 teachers participated in the event.

Dr Simrat Kaur, Principal of the college said, “The college has laid the foundation of the success story of all alumni present here. These teachers are enlightening the society with the light of education.” —