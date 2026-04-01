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Home / Patiala / Alumni meet rekindles memories at Punjabi University

Alumni meet rekindles memories at Punjabi University

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:55 AM Apr 21, 2026 IST
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Vice Chancellor of Punjabi University Jagdeep Singh (left) welcomes film star Binnu Dhillon in the alumni meet at Punjabi University in Patiala on Monday.
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A special gathering organised by the Alumni Association at Punjabi University brought former students and noted faces from the Punjabi film industry together. Actors Binnu Dhillon and Navdeep Kaler attended the event.

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Presiding over the function, Vice-Chancellor Jagdeep Singh said alumni formed the backbone of any institution. Former students not only enhanced the university’s reputation but also served as mentors for the current generation. Calling them the institution’s “true capital,” he said the university took pride in its alumni who were excelling across fields globally.

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Recalling his student days, Binnu Dhillon said the university’s theatre shaped his understanding of acting and refined his craft. Describing the institution as his “mother university”, he shared emotional memories. It was now time to give back, he said adding that he would continue to support the university in every possible way.

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Navdeep Kaler also expressed his deep connection with the university and pledged to contribute to its growth. He encouraged students to pursue their dreams with dedication and perseverance.

The event was aimed at reconnecting alumni with their roots and seeking their cooperation in the university’s development. Both actors were honoured on the occasion.

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