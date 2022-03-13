Alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 12

Former students of Government Bikram College of Commerce went down memory lane during Bikram Alumni Meet ‘Nivekli Saanjh 2022’ organised by the Bikram Alumni (Global) Association.

Alumni of the college, who are serving as principals and teachers in different schools, participated in the meet. Principal Kusum Lata said the alumni had taken the institution to greater heights. She lauded the efforts put in by Principal Secretary Krishan Kumar, Department of Higher Education and Languages, Punjab, in improving the infrastructure and academic pursuits of the college under the project ‘Mission Smart College’.