Alumnus gives Rs 10L to Khalsa College

Patiala, July 26

NRI businessman and social worker Darshan Singh Dhaliwal donated Rs 10 lakh for the development of his alma mater Khalsa College, Patiala. Dhaliwal is currently based in the US. He was previously honoured by the Union Government as a prominent Indian immigrant businessman.

Dhaliwal belongs to the Rakhra family of Punjab which has made significant contributions to politics and social works.