Amar Deep Singh Dharni elected president of Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 8

Senior advocate Amar Deep Singh Dharni was elected as the president of the District Bar Association (DBA), Fatehgarh Sahib, in the elections held here today.

He defeated his rival candidate PC Joshi by 97 votes. Dharni has earlier too served as the DBA president. It is for the third time that he has been elected the president of the association.

For the post of secretary, Vivek Sharma defeated Gaurav Arora, also a senior AAP leader, by record 117 votes.

Nirmal Puri, the returning officer, said 12 candidates from the Dharni-Grewal and Sodhi-Tiwana groups contested the elections for the posts of president, secretary, vice-president, joint secretary, cashier and librarian. He said Bhawanpunit Singh was elected the vice-president, Karamjit Singh joint secretary, Reena Rani librarian and Mayank Khurmi cashier.

