Amar Deep Singh Dharni elected president of Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 8
Senior advocate Amar Deep Singh Dharni was elected as the president of the District Bar Association (DBA), Fatehgarh Sahib, in the elections held here today.
He defeated his rival candidate PC Joshi by 97 votes. Dharni has earlier too served as the DBA president. It is for the third time that he has been elected the president of the association.
For the post of secretary, Vivek Sharma defeated Gaurav Arora, also a senior AAP leader, by record 117 votes.
Nirmal Puri, the returning officer, said 12 candidates from the Dharni-Grewal and Sodhi-Tiwana groups contested the elections for the posts of president, secretary, vice-president, joint secretary, cashier and librarian. He said Bhawanpunit Singh was elected the vice-president, Karamjit Singh joint secretary, Reena Rani librarian and Mayank Khurmi cashier.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'
Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expul...
'Hanged by a kangaroo court': TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha
'Will fight you for next 30 years inside and outside Parliam...
BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh
The observers will visit the states and give inputs to BJP p...
Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha
PM Trudeau has made explosive allegation of ‘potential’ invo...
RBI raises UPI payment limit to hospitals, educational institutions
Cap for e-mandates for recurring payments too hiked