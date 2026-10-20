Amid 'assault' video row, Nabha AAP MLA Dev Mann conducts late-night salon raid, drugs seized

Facing scrutiny after a video allegedly showing him kicking and slapping a youth went viral, Nabha MLA Gurdev Singh ‘Dev Mann’ carried out a surprise late-night raid at a salon along with a police team.

Mann, along with a team from the Sadar police station, raided a salon located in Baldev Colony in Nabha. The police seized pharmaceutical drugs and also found addicts consuming them.

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The salon operator and his accomplices, who were allegedly operating as drug suppliers, stated that the drugs were being supplied by the owner of a nearby medical store.

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Mann, who had reportedly shared information with the police, went live on the social media platform as the police carried out the raid -- in a manner similar to slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota -- who was shot dead by a medical store owner.

However, the MLA kept police cover to avoid any untoward incident.

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He said those caught were operating as drug facilitators for addicts under the guise of running a salon.

The viral CCTV footage showing Mann allegedly slapping and kicking a youth triggered a political uproar, with Congress and Akali leaders criticising his conduct and accusing him of taking the law into his own hands.

As the controversy intensified, Mann presented his side of the story, stating that the incident was being blown out of context.

The MLA claimed that he was travelling along the road when a young man riding a motorcycle without a number plate approached his vehicle. According to him, the motorcycle narrowly avoided colliding with his vehicle.

When he stopped to check, the young man allegedly attempted to flee the scene. The MLA stated that the police were also in pursuit and that the individual was eventually apprehended after being surrounded from all sides.