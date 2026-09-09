Amid statewide cleanliness drive, garbage dump resurfaces near Lahori Gate in Patiala

Barely two months after the Patiala Municipal Corporation cleared an unauthorised garbage dumping site near Lahori Gate, the spot is again littered with waste, with residents complaining of foul smell, unhygienic surroundings, and the threat of mosquito-borne diseases.

Ironically, garbage has accumulated again at the site at a time when the Punjab Government is carrying out a cleanliness mission in cities across the state. The development has also raised questions over the effectiveness of the civic body’s waste-management mechanism.

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One of Patiala’s oldest and busiest commercial hubs, Lahori Gate has long remained a high-footfall area. The unauthorised dump has resurfaced along the main road leading from the Old Bus Stand towards the Sheranwala Gate Market, causing inconvenience to pedestrians, shopkeepers and commuters.

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The residents said garbage was emitting an unbearable stench. They alleged that stagnant waste and accumulated garbage were providing a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pests, increasing the risk of the spread of diseases.

Adding to the concern, the dumping site is located around 2 to 3 ft below the road level. The residents said the uneven stretch posed a potential accident risk, particularly for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, especially after dark.

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They questioned how dumping of garbage had been allowed despite the site having been cleared by the MC only a couple of months ago. The residents demanded regular monitoring and immediate removal of garbage from the area to prevent the site from turning into a permanent dumping point.

Leader of the Opposition in MC and BJP councillor Anuj Khosla criticised the civic authorities for allegedly failing to ensure regular lifting of garbage from the roadsides. Referring to the ongoing statewide cleanliness campaign, Khosla said, “The cleanliness mission drive is an eyewash.” He alleged that no effective measures were being taken either to prevent garbage accumulation or to contain mosquito breeding.

Mayor Kundan Gogia, meanwhile, said he had taken note of the issue and directed the officials concerned to get the Lahori Gate area cleaned within 24 hours. He has ordered the officials to submit a compliance report to his office.