Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, August 13

Despite many incidents of diarrhoea outbreak in the district over the past few months, many health centres have no medicines for curing the disease.

Patients, who are suffering from diarrhoea, are being asked to purchase medicines from private shops. Health officials informed that tab Ofloxacin Ornidazole and Dicyclomine, used to treat diarrhoea, were not available at many health centres. Also, these medicines were not available at some Sub Divisional Hospitals in the district, officials added.

Notably, the district has already witnessed three major diarrhoea outbreaks, one minor outbreak and four deaths due to the disease over the past few months.

Doctors of the Health Department informed that diarrhoea syrups for children were also not available. A paediatrician of the Health Department said, “We don’t have syrups for children, who complain of diarrhoea. In fact, we don’t even have paracetamol syrup, which is a basic medicine.”

Another doctor posted at a Primary Health Centre in the city, citing the shortage of medicines, said, “Due to shortage of medicines, we have to refer patients to the District Hospital or arrange medicines for them from another health centres.”

Doctors, lamenting at the ruling dispensation, said on the one hand government was opening new Mohalla Clinics, and on the other existing health centres were falling short of basic medicines.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Raju Dhir could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, Dr Vikas Goyal, Assistant Civil Surgeon, said, “Medicines are available at majority of health centres in the district. Efforts are being made that all medicines, including that of diarrhoea, are available at all health centres.”