Amloh block official held for taking Rs 60,000 bribe

The flying Squad of Punjab Vigilance Bureau caught a Superintendent of the Amloh Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) office red-handed while accepting Rs 60,000 as bribe.

An official spokesperson said the accused was apprehended following a complaint lodged by a sarpanch from the district. He said that the complainant has informed the Vigilance Bureau that he had carried out mining on village shamlat land during his tenure as sarpanch and his case was pending with the ADC. He alleged that the accused demanded the bribe to help him resolve the case.

Following a verification of the complaint, the flying squad team laid a trap and apprehended the accused red-handed while he was receiving the bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.