Anganwadi workers get job letters

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sept 8

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai today handed appointment letters to 50 Anganwadi workers during a function.

Rai said, “CM Bhagwant Singh Mann is committed to eradicating unemployment and corruption. For the first time, recruitment for government jobs is being carried out on the basis of pure merit, without any fear or favour.”

He added, “The AAP government has provided jobs to about 35,000 people since the party came to power in the state.” He stressed that the government is leaving no stone unturned to arrest the rising trend among the younger generations to move abroad.

#Bhagwant Mann #Fatehgarh Sahib #Unemployment