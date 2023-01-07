Anganwari workers hold protest outside DC office

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 6

The Anganwari Employees Union held a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner office in support of their demands here today.

While addressing the protesters, union’s state president Harjit Kaur Panjola and secretary Gurmeet Kaur Rurki said the political parties make big promises during elections but forget to fulfil them when they come to power. The protesters said the Anganwari workers played an important role in implementing government schemes for children, but for the past seven years, the children had been suffering from starvation due to lack of budget provision.

They said the workers had not been given even a modest honorarium for the past several months. They said the Anganwari, ASHA workers and facilitators risked their lives during Covid and many lost their lives while serving but they were not given any compensation.

The protesters said instead of increasing the budget, the Central Government reduced it, forcing them to work on a modest salary. They demanded an increase in the budget and their honorarium.