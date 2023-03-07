Annual sports fest at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law concludes in Patiala

Patiala, March 6
The annual sports fest, ‘Zelus’, of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) came to an end here today.
More than 600 students from across the country participated in the fest.
Mir Ranjan Negi, former field hockey player was part of the inaugural ceremony. He said, “From persistence to teamwork, games and sports teach us invaluable life lessons. There are numerous perks of playing sports. One should develop courage and self-confidence to fight various challenges and should never give up.”
National Law University, Jodhpur, bagged the award for the best contingent. Army Institute of Law, Mohali and School of Law, UPES, Dehradun, bagged the second and third best contingent awards, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Rio, Sangma to take oath as CMs of two NE states on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Sh...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...