Annual sports fest at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law concludes in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 6

The annual sports fest, ‘Zelus’, of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) came to an end here today.

More than 600 students from across the country participated in the fest.

Mir Ranjan Negi, former field hockey player was part of the inaugural ceremony. He said, “From persistence to teamwork, games and sports teach us invaluable life lessons. There are numerous perks of playing sports. One should develop courage and self-confidence to fight various challenges and should never give up.”

National Law University, Jodhpur, bagged the award for the best contingent. Army Institute of Law, Mohali and School of Law, UPES, Dehradun, bagged the second and third best contingent awards, respectively.