Another panel, same challenge: Patiala MC struggles to curb illegal constructions

Kulwinder Sandhu

Tribune News Service

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Patiala, October 14

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With complaints of illegal and unauthorised constructions continuing to pour in despite the formation of a three-member panel last month to check violations, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Patiala, is now considering constituting another committee for the same purpose, raising questions over the effectiveness of its existing enforcement mechanism.

Mayor Kundan Gogia has proposed a new three-member committee to inspect suspected illegal constructions across the city and submit its findings directly to him. The move comes even as the committee constituted by MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal is already examining complaints related to the building branch, underscoring the civic body’s continuing struggle to curb building violations despite having a dedicated mechanism in place.

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The proposed committee will be headed by Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Ishpreet Kaur, with building inspector Gaurav Thakur and head draftsman Ankit Pannu as members. It will conduct site inspections, examine public complaints and submit reports directly to the Mayor’s office.

Gogia said he had asked the Commissioner to constitute the new committee after receiving repeated complaints about illegal and unauthorised constructions despite the functioning of the existing panel. Unlike the current committee, which reports to the Commissioner’s office, the proposed body will report directly to the Mayor.

The existing committee, headed by Additional Commissioner Simerpreet Kaur, comprises ATPs Ishpreet Kaur and Sandeep Saini as members. Officials said the panel had received at least 13 complaints regarding alleged violations of building bylaws and was examining them.

Notably, ATP Ishpreet Kaur is already a member of the existing committee, while an inquiry into alleged illegal and unauthorised constructions in the area under building inspector Gaurav Thakur is pending before the Commissioner’s office.

The Directorate of Local Government had earlier directed the MC Commissioner to examine a complaint alleging illegal constructions in certain parts of the city that fell under Thakur’s jurisdiction.

The Mayor said negligence in checking unauthorised constructions would not be tolerated and warned that strict legal action would be initiated against both violators and officials found negligent, based on the findings of the proposed committee.

He also appealed to residents to obtain approval for building plans from the MC before commencing construction and to adhere to prescribed norms to avoid legal complications and enforcement action.

Meanwhile, former Mayor and senior Congress leader Sanjeev Kumar Bittu questioned the need for another committee to perform the same task, saying the move raised concerns over whether the issue lay with inspection teams or with enforcement of building regulations and follow-up action against violators.

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Illegal building sealed, further action awaited

The MC recently sealed an unauthorised structure on dera land opposite the main vegetable market. Besides sealing the building, the civic body issued a notice under relevant provisions of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, directing the dera management to restore the property to its original condition.

However, the structure has reportedly not been demolished and no further action has been initiated by the civic body or other authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, excavation for an allegedly illegal borewell adjacent to the controversial structure has raised fresh questions over monitoring and enforcement at the site.