Anti-begging rally held

Patiala, August 22
The staff and students of St Peter’s Academy organised an “Anti-begging awareness rally”, along with the district administration and Sahodya Schools Complex, here today.
The rally was flagged at 9 am by chief guest district child protection officer Shaina Kapoor and school Principal Rev Fr Michael Collins. The motive of the rally was to discourage begging and curb this social evil from society.
School students spread awareness among the common public through a street play, songs, anti-begging banners and posters about discouraging begging, helping poor children get education, avoiding child-labour and also helping their parents become self-dependent instead of relying on alms.
