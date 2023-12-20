Anti-drug committees must be formed: Punjab Governor

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 19

Youth falling prey to drug menaces is a major issue, said Governor Banwari Lal Purohit of Punjab at a camp organised at village Jatana Uchha today under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. He added that anti-drug committees must be formed in villages to save the youth from falling into the trap of drug peddlers. The governor said that the depleting groundwater is also a matter of grave concern for the people of Punjab.

At the camp, the governor urged the people to avail themselves of the various schemes initiated by the Centre Government.

On this occasion, 18 government departments provided benefits from various schemes on the spot. The governor also visited the stalls that were organised by various departments. Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill and SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal briefed the Governor about the steps taken by the district administration to ensure the benefits of the Central Government schemes reach the grass-roots level.

