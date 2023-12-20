Anti-drug committees must be formed: Punjab Governor

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 19
Youth falling prey to drug menaces is a major issue, said Governor Banwari Lal Purohit of Punjab at a camp organised at village Jatana Uchha today under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. He added that anti-drug committees must be formed in villages to save the youth from falling into the trap of drug peddlers. The governor said that the depleting groundwater is also a matter of grave concern for the people of Punjab.
At the camp, the governor urged the people to avail themselves of the various schemes initiated by the Centre Government.
On this occasion, 18 government departments provided benefits from various schemes on the spot. The governor also visited the stalls that were organised by various departments. Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill and SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal briefed the Governor about the steps taken by the district administration to ensure the benefits of the Central Government schemes reach the grass-roots level.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far
Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone