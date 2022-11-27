Architect of Constitution remembered

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 26

The Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, celebrated the National Constitution Day. NCC cadet Ramandeep Kaur told students about Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and his role in the drafting of the Constitution of India and other members of the drafting committee. ANO Satvir Singh Gill said, “Indian Constitution is the longest written constitution in the world. It is the supreme law of the land, which everyone citizen is bound to follow in spirit.”