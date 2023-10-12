Arhtiyas up in arms over slashing of commissiom

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 11

Arhtiyas in the district today staged a dharna in front of the office of the Market Committee in Sirhind to protest the slashing of their commission.

They have also boycotted the procurement process. Farmers and rice millers also joined the dharna, causing a glut of paddy in grain markets. This comes as a setback for the local administration, which is already beset by chaos and disruption in the 32 grain markets in the district. Even though more and more paddy has been pouring into the markets, no lifting has been done in days.

Arhtiya Association district president Sadhu Ram Bhatmajra said, “The government has fixed their commission at 2.5 per cent, but now the Central Government has reduced it and fixed the rate at Rs 45.88 rupees per quintal with some cuts.” He added that the EPF is not applicable to them but a sum of about Rs 45 crore has been cut from their commission.

The farmers said that they are at the receiving end as the recent rains have dampened both their produce and their spirits. They said they are bearing the brunt of the poor policies of the government.

#Fatehgarh Sahib