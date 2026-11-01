Arms smuggling network busted in Patiala; three arrested with nine pistols

Patiala police have claimed to have foiled an illegal arms smuggling network, arresting three suspects and uncovering a major trafficking ring.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jaswinder Singh Gora of Kour Singh Wala village, Bathinda; Lakhbir Singh Laddi of Pur village, Patiala; and Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Amir Colony, Rajpura. All three have been remanded to police custody.

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According to the police, a joint operation by the CIA Staff Rajpura and the City Rajpura police station led to the seizure of nine illegal .32-bore pistols, 10 live cartridges, 16 magazines and a car allegedly used by the accused. Authorities revealed that four of the recovered pistols were intended for the notorious Bambiha gang and police believe the arrests successfully averted a conspiracy to murder two individuals.

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The suspects are currently being interrogated to trace their weapons suppliers in Madhya Pradesh. “The persons who were to receive the delivery of these illegal weapons are also under scrutiny,” said SP (investigation) Rajesh Chhibber.