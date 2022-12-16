Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 15

Two days after Chandigarh Tribune highlighted how the VIPs and their wards have been flouting norms and creating ruckus on roads and troubling residents, the police swung into action on Wednesday.

“We initiated a special drive against the traffic violators,” Patiala SSP, Varun Sharma, who supervised the special operation, said.

The SHOs were asked to ensure zero tolerance towards the traffic violators.

As many as 100 vehicle owners were challaned for various traffic violations and 17 vehicles were impounded. “The message that there will be zero tolerance towards violations should be clear. We will continue such drives against violators at regular intervals,” Patiala IG MS Chinna said.

The SSP said he would ensure that special nakas are laid around the educational institutions and main markets of the district. “Police and traffic wing officials have been asked to keep such violations in check and continue the challan drive,” he further said.

The illegal use of black films, flashy lights and fancy number plates on vehicles has been increasing at an alarming pace in the district. Policemen feel “helpless” in keeping tabs on the violations despite having powers to issue challans. Many violators include senior police officers.

Last week, Additional District Magistrate Gurpreet Singh Thind had issued orders against the use of black films and lights on vehicles “without the permission of the ADGP (Traffic)”. The order further prohibited shopkeepers from selling or fixing the same on any vehicle.