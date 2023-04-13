Arrangements for wheat procurement reviewed

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 12
Pardeep Sabharwal, Secretary, Transport, who has been directed by the government to keep a watch on wheat procurement in Fatehgarh Sahib, held a meeting with district officials and procurement agencies here today.
Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill and other officials, Sabharwal visited various grain markets in the district, reviewed the arrangements and interacted with the farmers and commission agents. He heard their grievances and assured them that they would not face any difficulty during the procurement process.
Addressing the media, he said the state government has appointed officials to ensure smooth procurement of wheat in each district. He said the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth procurement of wheat and every grain would be procured. The secretary said the procurement officials have been directed to pay special attention to resolve the issues of the farmers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...