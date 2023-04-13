Arrangements for wheat procurement reviewed

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 12

Pardeep Sabharwal, Secretary, Transport, who has been directed by the government to keep a watch on wheat procurement in Fatehgarh Sahib, held a meeting with district officials and procurement agencies here today.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill and other officials, Sabharwal visited various grain markets in the district, reviewed the arrangements and interacted with the farmers and commission agents. He heard their grievances and assured them that they would not face any difficulty during the procurement process.

Addressing the media, he said the state government has appointed officials to ensure smooth procurement of wheat in each district. He said the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth procurement of wheat and every grain would be procured. The secretary said the procurement officials have been directed to pay special attention to resolve the issues of the farmers.